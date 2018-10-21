SMH: Charges Filed Against Two Former School Officials In Fort Valley State Sex Scandal

Charges Filed Against Fort Valley State Officials Over Alleged Prostitution Ring

Official charges have been filed against two Fort Valley State University administrators in connection with an alleged prostitution ring.

As previously reported, Alecia Johnson, a graduate member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a former executive assistant to the University’s President, was under investigation for allegedly pimping women to “pay” for pledging.

She’s now been charged alongside one other former Fort Valley State University official and five others.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reports that Johnson and six others are facing charges related to prostitution and sodomy dating to 2017. Johnson’s been charged with numerous crimes, including six counts of pimping and six counts of prostitution. They add that she was also charged with conspiring to steal a student’s book-scholarship money, awarded in October 2015.

The other official named is Charles Jones, Fort Valley’s former chief legal counsel, who was charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy.

Fort Valley State has released a statement confirming that they’re cooperating with the investigation.

“FVSU has promised its students that their safety and security is our first priority, and we fully support the application of the judicial process,” the statement says. “We have consistently and aggressively worked with the University System of Georgia and law enforcement to ensure that anyone who allegedly puts our students at risk is investigated thoroughly and expeditiously, and have advocated for the most appropriate standards to be applied.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the nation’s first black sorority founded 110 years ago, previously released a statement confirming that their own investigation was underway and condemned Johnson’s alleged actions.

“These allegations are in no way representative of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 110-year service-based mission or its nearly 300,000 members. We condemn these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” the statement said.

SMFH, this is deplorable. We hope officials find out what really went down at this school.