The Tender Age Of 46: The Rock Is Johny Henry’n Drawls With His Latest Workout Selfie

The Rock Shows Off His Finely Trained Physique

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is doing a whole lot of humble bragging in his latest progress photo from the gym, and the ladies (some of the fellas too) are smitten! The Rock, 46, says he trained like a beast and dieted for 18 weeks to accomplish these final results. The actor is still training for his upcoming Hobbs movie spin-off, associated with The Fast & The Furious franchise. He says he was ready to take the character to the “next level.” We must say he looks IMPECCABLE.

Dialed in & hit the mark. 260lbs of attitude & classy cuss words. After 18 weeks of disciplined diet & intense training, here’s where I landed my carcass for shooting my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off HOBBS & SHAW. Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who’s injuries always tell the story.

Here are his results:

Recently, The Rock addressed doubters who thought he wasn’t a great fit to portray John Henry, our African America folklore hero. If folks don’t believe enough melanin is there, the muscles sure are! What do you think about The Rock’s super chiseled body?