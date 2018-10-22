Why Not Hire A Black Model?! Kendall Jenner Rocks A Teased “Afro” For Vogue And Gets Dragged

Kendall Jenner’s “Afro” Causes Uproar On Social Media

Kendall Jenner’s image in a recent spread has lots of Black women uneasy in the comment section of Vogue’s instagram. Critics of the photo merely want to know why her hair is teased into an afro while she rocks plumped lips. Was it that hard to find a Black woman with ACTUAL thick, coarse hair to do the job?

Some of the comment read:

@.tefelo Why didn’t you get someone with an actual afro and freckles to model for you instead? And you try this all the time @fedmeziei mean for the record i wouldnt consider this an afro it doesnt look that good to be considered and afro.. it looks more like a Liza Mineli get up @lanaolmer Both her Afro and lip injections are distracting, but only the former is in truly poor taste. @nastashawhitton They try so hard to make this girl look unique. She’s not unique looking at all

There were dozens more commenting on the fact that Black culture is appropriated in fashion, but Black women are rarely hired. Also, Kendall — like the Hadid sisters — are saturating every other damn fashion spread!

The photo is from a spread celebrating Vogue’s CFDA Fashion Fund, a contest that helped emerging American designers with prizes and a platform that started 15 years ago. Both Kendall Jenner and Imaan Hammam are featured, rocking looks from the winners of the past 15 years. In another photo, Kendall rocks frizzy hair, with Hammam in a fringe cut.

What are YOUR thoughts on folks calling Vogue out over this?