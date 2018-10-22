Why Not Hire A Black Model?! Kendall Jenner Rocks A Teased “Afro” For Vogue And Gets Dragged
Kendall Jenner’s “Afro” Causes Uproar On Social Media
Kendall Jenner’s image in a recent spread has lots of Black women uneasy in the comment section of Vogue’s instagram. Critics of the photo merely want to know why her hair is teased into an afro while she rocks plumped lips. Was it that hard to find a Black woman with ACTUAL thick, coarse hair to do the job?
Some of the comment read:
@.tefelo Why didn’t you get someone with an actual afro and freckles to model for you instead? And you try this all the time
@fedmeziei mean for the record i wouldnt consider this an afro it doesnt look that good to be considered and afro.. it looks more like a Liza Mineli get up
@lanaolmer Both her Afro and lip injections are distracting, but only the former is in truly poor taste.
@nastashawhitton They try so hard to make this girl look unique. She’s not unique looking at all
There were dozens more commenting on the fact that Black culture is appropriated in fashion, but Black women are rarely hired. Also, Kendall — like the Hadid sisters — are saturating every other damn fashion spread!
Fifteen years and 150 finalists later, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize has created global stars, local heroes, a must-watch New York Fashion Week, and, most important, a true sense of community among designers of all ages and backgrounds—all with differing aesthetic and commercial aspirations—who communicate, collaborate, and essentially care for one another through the fun and not-so-fun times. Laura Vassar Brock—one of the founders of 2016 #CVFF winner Brock Collection—says, “We spoke to a few friends who had gone through it, and they all said the same thing: that the Fashion Fund is a life-changing experience. And indeed it was!” Tap the link in our bio to learn more. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
The photo is from a spread celebrating Vogue’s CFDA Fashion Fund, a contest that helped emerging American designers with prizes and a platform that started 15 years ago. Both Kendall Jenner and Imaan Hammam are featured, rocking looks from the winners of the past 15 years. In another photo, Kendall rocks frizzy hair, with Hammam in a fringe cut.
15 years ago, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was created to make the American fashion community more caring, more creative, more conscionable. Tap the link in our bio for a look back at the prize that changed American style. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
What are YOUR thoughts on folks calling Vogue out over this?
