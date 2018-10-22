Let It Burn(er)? Did Usher Really Create A Fake Twitter Account Just To Defend His Mid-Life Crisis Album And Alleged Herpes?

Did Usher Create A Burner Account?

Usher has had quite a rough couple of years. Of course, he’s been the center of a scandal over allegedly transmitting herpes to unsuspecting women, which hasn’t been great. Like any artist would, he’s tried to press on with new music to diffuse the situation but that didn’t work because his album was widely considered a weed plate. Damn.

So what is a man to do to defend his piece of work? Well, according to the internet he creates a burner account that hops in everyone’s mentions defending it.

Usher got a burner 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PLDoOBpWt7 — Lonnie Walker FanAcc (@FreeeJared) October 18, 2018

Twitter sleuths were quick to point out that this account was tweeting defenses of the album and herpes (!!!). They deducted that it had to be Usher pulling a Kevin Durant to try to get people off his back. Usher’s camp, to their defense, has vehemently denied that the now-deleted account is in any way tied to the singer, but Twitter is not convinced. Take a look…