Not Just Cardi: Hennessy Carolina Has Been In Her High Fashion Glo Up Bag Just Like Her Sister

Hennessy Carolina Is Bae

There’s been a lot of talk in the last few months over the fact that Cardi B has been killing the high fashion game, going from Paris Fashion Week to NY Fashion Week all the way in her bag. It’s been quite the glo up from her Love & Hip-Hop days and even more from her early viral skripper days.

Here’s the thing: Hennessy, Cardi’s sister, has been out here right beside her glowing up like it’s going out of style. She’s been rocking the flyest high fashion and keeping her face beat as hell. Plus, her body is as tight and right as ever.

So let’s take some time to acknowledge Hennessy’s glo up right along with Cardi’s. Peep game.