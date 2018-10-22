Spicy Ball: MORE Hilarious Reactions To Rajon Rondo Serving Chris Paul An Extra Crispy 2-Piece Combo
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Hilariously Petty Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo Memes
Everyone’s STILL buzzing over the deliciously messy fisticuffs between CP3 and scrappy Rajon Rondo during the star-studded Lakers opener that blew up over the weekend and sparked an endless wave of hilariously petty memes.
Peep MORE hilarious reactions to Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo’s spicy fisticuffs on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.