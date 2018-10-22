LHHH: Marcus Threatens Brooke Valentine For Attempting To Work With “Messy” RoccStar [Video]

#LHHH Sneak Peak Marcus And Brooke Argue Over RoccStar

In the new sneak peak of the Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood Marcus and Brooke Valentine find themselves butting heads over the messy excuse of a man, RoccStar.

Let Marcus tell it, RoccStar was going around bragging about how he was allegedly sexing A1’s wife Lyrica. As a result, Marcus doesn’t want Brooke going to the studio to finish their song and Brooke ain’t really feeling it.

Peep the clip below.

Oh, bish, we will DEFINITELY be tuned in this week!