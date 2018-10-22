Trust Deez: Trystin’ Tristan Thompson Allegedly Got Touchy Feely With Two Tings In Toronto

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Caught Grabbing Outside Cakes Again

The NBA Season is fully underway now — which means Tristan Thompson has all the opportunity in the world to cheat if he wants to. According to RadarOnline, the baller hasn’t wasted any time and was already reportedly seen creepin’ while on the road in his hometown Toronto:

“The Cavs may have lost the first game of the season but Tristan definitely won! He brought two hometown chicks who he’s known for years to the game,” a source close to the power forward told Radar. “He was back in the private players area chopping it up, laughing and touching their a**es and everything. Basketball season is like a year long bachelor party and club scene for Tristan,” the source added. “He literally has a girl or two in every city!”

Well damn Tristan… And to be so bold as to be witnessed mixing it up with these chicks BEFORE AND AFTER the game. SMH. No wonder Radar claims Kim is trying to set Khloe up with another guy:

“Kim’s tired of seeing Khloe chasing after Tristan and has begun hooking Khloe up with other men,” another source told told Radar. “She’s fed up with the way Tristan’s been treating Khloe and feels Khloe can do better, much better than cheating Tristan.”

We’re not so sure about Kim’s picking skills either though. SMH. If you were Khloe would you move on NOW or let Tristan keep trying? Do you think it will take more public embarrassment for Khloe to truly let go and move on?

Let’s not forget there is a beautiful innocent child caught up in the middle of this!

Hit the flip for the latest photos of Baby True.