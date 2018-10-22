BlackGirlMagic Florida Teacher Goes Viral For Rocking ‘Honeybun Hair’ To Support Bullied Student

A lil positivity!

Tiana Elle Instills Self Esteem In First Grade Student

A Florida teacher recently made waves on social media for supporting one of her bullied first graders in a unique way.

Tiana Elle, a teacher in the Broward County Public Schools system, shared a Facebook post about one of her students bursting into tears because children were making fun of her “huge honeybun” hair. That prompted Tiana to take action, and the educator who graduated from Florida A&M University comforted the child by first reaffirming her beauty, and then by wearing the exact same hairstyle herself.

“Now we’re twins 😂😂😂 and even though she tamed hers down a bit, she was so happy to see that I rocked that same “honeybun”. She came in and said “I’m going to wear my honeybun all week! I like it!” My baby has a pep in her step today, an extra twinkle in her eye and she’s living her best 1st grade life!” wrote Tiana.

Bossip spoke with Tiana and she told us what inspired her to have this teachable moment with her student. According to her, it’s all about self-love.

“We have to teach our young queens how to dance in THEIR reign,” said Tiana. “We have to unite, uplift and inspire them. Just like flowers, we have to pour into them daily for them to grow; for them to flourish. Self-love is a subject taught daily in my classroom. Once they learn that, they’ll NEVER forget it. Cherish the way YOU sparkle!”

Tiana’s post has been shared over 5,000 times and she’s recieved more than 1,000 comments from people glad to see a positive role model in one of America’s classrooms. She’s now being flooded with positive messages like…

“We need more tachers like you!” “Thank you for being a true example to these beautiful kids!”

and her post is being tagged to Ellen Degeneres in hopes that the host will have her on the show.

We could definitley see her on Ellen sharing her story. Would YOU tune in to see this #BlackGirlMagic maker???