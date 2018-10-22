Watch: These Clemson University Students Partied So Hard The Floor Caved In [Video]

Can you imagine living your best life at homecoming and then suddenly, the floor collapses beneath your feet? That’s exactly what happened at a Clemson University Kappa Alpha Psi-sponsored homecoming party over the weekend, leaving at least 30 people injured.

From CNN:

“As a crowded group of Clemson University students and local residents danced and jumped around at an apartment clubhouse late Saturday night, Jeremy Tester felt something strange beneath his feet. ‘You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of,” he said, “but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going.’ But suddenly the floor gave way. Dozens of partiers dropped into free fall and landed in a mass of sprawling bodies in the basement.”

One student by the name of Jaylen Adams said the floor was moving like a trampoline before it caved in.

“They weren’t hurt at all but other people were crying, bleeding, it was just a shocking moment for everyone,” Adams added. “They then evacuated everyone and ambulances and a helicopter came for all of the injured individuals.”

According to the site, no one suffered life-threatening injuries, but the 30 who were hurt were sent to local hospitals for broken bones and lacerations. Clemson University President Jim Clements released a statement after video footage of the insane incident went viral:

“The University will continue to do everything it can to help and support our students who were affected by this terrible situation, as well as their families and friends,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said in the statement.”

Clemson Provost Bob Jones also said the university’s faculty has been asked “to exercise some flexibility in attendance policies for those students who were involved in this traumatic event.”

“We are thankful that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this point,” he added.

See the floor collapse in real-time here.