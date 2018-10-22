Really??? 13-Year-Old Son Of Desaturated Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel Bleaches His Skin Into Oblivion (Before & After)

Vybz Kartel’s Son Bleaches His Skin Too

Fans of Vybz Kartel are noticing his 13-year-old son Adidja Jaheim Palmer is following in his footsteps. No, the boy isn’t breaking into a dancehall career, but he seems to be lightening his skin. Adidja, who goes by “likklevybzpg13”, appears to be SIGNIFICANTLY lighter than he used to be in previous photos.

This is how the boy looked before.

Here is how Adidja looks now.

A stark difference, right? Many of the commenters feel like the boy is way too young to be using bleaching products of his skin. Previously, his father endorsed his own skin bleaching product for men. Vybz isn’t even humble about loving his new, ashy skin tone. So maybe this is why Adidja went ahead and wiped away his melanin?

SMH. Thoughts?