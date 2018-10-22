A Lil’ Positivity: N.C. Waiters Are Gifted $10K Tip From This Famous YouTuber

Some College Students Get A Major Surprise

A Greenville, North Carolina restaurant staff got the tip of their life when one familiar YouTuber walked through their door.

On Saturday, YouTube star Mr. Beast left a $10,000 cash tip on the table at a Sup Dogs restaurant.

He only ordered two glasses of water.

According to Sup Dogs’ owner Brett Oliverio, the restaurant has had its share of large tips, but Mr. Beast’s donation was by far the largest. “Second closest was $500,” Oliverio told The News & Observer.

The Sup Dogs in downtown Greenville serves a lot of students from East Carolina University, according to The News & Observer. The server who was blessed with Mr. Beast’s generous donation was ECU student Alaina Custer. She kept a portion of the tip and split the rest with other staff members.

“I literally didn’t think it was real,” Custer told The N&O. “I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds,. I was shaking and just kept asking Bret, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.”

Custer said when Mr. Beast left his table, two other guys were at another table “just kind of watching my reaction and filming. I was so in shock I didn’t even realize he was filming until after.”

When Custer went to the table of men who were filming, she said she asked them if they knew about the money. She said the two men asked her to subscribe to Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel.

Mr. Beast and another man eventually returned to the scene and Custer said she “hugged them all.”

“I was so blessed to have that money,” she said. “I mean, most of us that work at Sup Dogs are broke college kids and that’s going to help me out so much. We got to all split it up, which will help a lot of people.”

This is not the first time North Carolina YouTuber Mr. Beast has given away thousands of dollars. With more than 8.8 million subscribers, Mr. Beast said he gets most of his money from brand partnerships, according to one video he shot giving away $500,000.

Mr. Beast has done everything from dropping $20,000 from a drone to tipping a pizza delivery person $10,000 in cash.

Seems like the Ellens and Oprahs of the world are also on YouTube.