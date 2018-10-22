Hater Hexing: Witches And Wiccans Called On To Curse Kavanaugh, Trump And Mitch McConnell

Brooklyn Bookstore Hosts Hexing Event To Curse Kavanaugh, Trump And Mitch McConnell

Gotta put a stop to the GOP Goons by any means necessary — and for one Brooklyn bookstore that meant hosting a special ritual to curse Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell.

According to NY Daily News reports:

Witches, spiritual enthusiasts, and those angered by the Trump administration gathered at occult bookstore Catland Books in Bushwick, Brooklyn for a public hexing on newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Oct. 20, 2018. Hexes were also placed on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

We’ve got photos from the event below — but we wanted to remind y’all in the meantime that hexing only goes so far. You’ve got to get out and VOTE in the November 6 midterms. Let’s make sure Ben Jealous, Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum get voted in and all these nasty GOP goons get booted out!