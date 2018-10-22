Sweet Christmas! Mike Colter Shares Adorable Photo Of Newborn Daughter, Talks ‘Luke Cage’ Cancelation

Mike Colter Shares Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl

Just a couple days ago, Marvel fans were hit with the sad news that Luke Cage and Iron Fist were canceled after just two seasons on Netflix. Now, Mike Colter is speaking out about Harlem’s hero while sharing some good news…the birth of his daughter. He wrote on Instagram:

“Luke Cage represented something more than just entertainment. @MarvelsLukeCage added to our social commentary and made viewers think by challenging the norm and putting out a character that reflected the everyday hero, one with flaws, strengths and everything in between. I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and thank the amazing fans.”

The actor isn’t completely down and out about the loss, as he and wife Iva Colter welcomed their baby girl last week.

“As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my 2nd daughter,” he continued. “Born this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always.”

Check out the sweet photo below—she’s just too cute! And Marvel fans, be honest…were you looking forward to more from Luke Cage and Iron Fist, or nah?