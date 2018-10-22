That S#!t Cray: 23 Injured As Company Recalls Over 1.4 Million Exploding Toilets

Company Recalls Exploding Toilets After 23 People Injured

It’s one thing for YOU to be constipated, it’s another thing for your TOILET to be constipated.

According to DailyMail, Flushmate, a company that sells pressurized toilet flushing systems, is recalling over 1.4 million products after 1,400 reports of personal and property damage have rolled in from homes across the U.S. The toilets are said to have caused $710,000 worth of damage including a man who required foot surgery due to injury.

If you’re reading this and you own a Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing system then you need to contact the company ASAP.

