Random Ridiculousness: Man Robs Subway Restaurant For $100, Comes Back To Steal Sandwich

Man Robs Subway, Steals Sandwich

A Georgia man might’ve made a clean break after robbing a Subway restaurant but his greed for not just money but food took over. The AJC reports that 34-year-old Zachary P. Miller was arrested for robbery by sudden snatching after he entered a local Subway and ordered a sandwich before hopping over the counter and demanding cash.

Miller was able to get $100 and was on his way out—-before he turned around to grab his pilfered pile of meat and bread from the establishment.

He was arrested Wednesday morning in Knox County, Tennessee. The AJC adds that he has multiple warrants in Tennessee and Georgia. Miller’s ridiculousness gave Charlamagne enough fuel to make him “Donkey Of The Day.”

SIGH, was it really worth it Zack???