Big Things Poppin’: Ella Mai Announces THE DEBUT TOUR After Major Success Of Her First Album

Ella Mai Announces Tour
Via Interscope Records:
“Rapidly rising R&B starlet Ella Mai announces The Debut Tour in support of her self-titled debut album, which dropped on Friday, October 12th to critical acclaim. The outing is set to launch in the UK in January 2019, and then travel to Paris, Amsterdam and other European cities. In February, the artist will land stateside and zigzag across the country through the month of March.
Executive produced by Mustard for 10 Summers/Interscope Records, Ella Mai had a great first week landing at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart with over 69K in equivalent album units. The accomplishment marks the largest first week for a female debut R&B artist in more than four years. The stunning debut features special guest turns from EGOT-winner John Legend on “Everything,” R&B vocalist H.E.R. on “Gut Feeling,” and R&B bad boy Chris Brown on the upbeat fan favorite, “Whatchamacallit.”
It’s been a phenomenal year for the 23-year-old singer-songwriter. Her breakthrough single “Boo’d Up” went quadruple-platinum and recently made history as the longest running #1 by a woman on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The follow up “Trip” broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified gold. Both songs are included on the new album.
Ella Mai is out worldwide now. Tickets for The Debut Tour go on sale October 26th. See dates below!”
THE DEBUT TOUR
Jan 8 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Institute2
Jan 9 – Manchester, UK – 02 Ritz
Jan 10 – London, UK – 02 Shepherd’s Bush
Jan 14 – Paris, FR – YOYO
Jan 15 – Amsterdam, NE – Melkweg Max
Jan 16 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk
Jan 18 – Berlin, DE- Festsaal Kreuzberg
Jan 20 – Hamburg, DE- Grosse Freiheit
Jan 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall
Jan 22 – Stockholm, SE – Berns
Jan 24 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb 12 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Feb 14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Feb 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Feb 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Feb 20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Feb 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
Feb 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Feb 27 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada
Feb 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Mar 3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Mar 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mar 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth
Mar 7 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda
Mar 9 – Boston, MA – Royale
Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Mar 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Mar 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
Mar 19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Mar 20 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Mar 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Mar 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mar 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Mar 27 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Mar 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
