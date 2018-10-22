Big Things Poppin’: Ella Mai Announces THE DEBUT TOUR After Major Success Of Her First Album

Ella Mai Announces Tour

Via Interscope Records:

“Rapidly rising R&B starlet Ella Mai announces The Debut Tour in support of her self-titled debut album, which dropped on Friday, October 12th to critical acclaim. The outing is set to launch in the UK in January 2019, and then travel to Paris, Amsterdam and other European cities. In February, the artist will land stateside and zigzag across the country through the month of March.

Executive produced by Mustard for 10 Summers/Interscope Records, Ella Mai had a great first week landing at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart with over 69K in equivalent album units. The accomplishment marks the largest first week for a female debut R&B artist in more than four years. The stunning debut features special guest turns from EGOT-winner John Legend on “Everything,” R&B vocalist H.E.R. on “Gut Feeling,” and R&B bad boy Chris Brown on the upbeat fan favorite, “Whatchamacallit.”

It’s been a phenomenal year for the 23-year-old singer-songwriter. Her breakthrough single “Boo’d Up” went quadruple-platinum and recently made history as the longest running #1 by a woman on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The follow up “Trip” broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified gold. Both songs are included on the new album.

Ella Mai is out worldwide now. Tickets for The Debut Tour go on sale October 26th. See dates below!”

THE DEBUT TOUR

Jan 8 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Institute2

Jan 9 – Manchester, UK – 02 Ritz

Jan 10 – London, UK – 02 Shepherd’s Bush

Jan 14 – Paris, FR – YOYO

Jan 15 – Amsterdam, NE – Melkweg Max

Jan 16 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk

Jan 18 – Berlin, DE- Festsaal Kreuzberg

Jan 20 – Hamburg, DE- Grosse Freiheit

Jan 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall

Jan 22 – Stockholm, SE – Berns

Jan 24 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb 12 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Feb 14 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Feb 17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Feb 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Feb 20 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Feb 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

Feb 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Feb 27 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada

Feb 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Mar 2 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Mar 3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Mar 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mar 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth

Mar 7 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

Mar 9 – Boston, MA – Royale

Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Mar 15 – Silver Spring, M.D. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

Mar 19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Mar 20 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Mar 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Mar 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mar 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar 27 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Mar 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre