Master Teacher: Watch Flight Instructor Land Plane In The Middle Of The Highway After Engine Failure
He Landed The Aircraft With Sensei-Like Precision
If you’re a driver and recall the days when someone was teaching you how to drive, you might remember how nerve-racking it was.
But pulling over to the side of the road for a break is nothing compared to landing a plane in the middle of a California highway.
According to NBC7 San Diego, a single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing last Friday due to an engine failure mid-flight. The aircraft was piloted by a 36-year-old flight student and a 25-year-old instructor. When the engine started having problems, the student handed over the reigns to the instructor, and they landed the plane right in the middle of Interstate 8 in El Cajon.
No cars were hit and no one was injured.
“For them to make that landing and have nobody else involved in it, I’d say that’s a miracle,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.
Boss.
View this post on Instagram
A small plane landed on Interstate 8 in El Cajon late Friday morning. @californiahighwaypatrol says no one was injured in the emergency landing. Two people were onboard the plane, according to the @faa. The FAA and NTSB were investigating what led up to the landing. #landing #SkyFOX #fox5sandiego
A couple managed to capture the amazing landing stunt on video, which you can check out here.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.