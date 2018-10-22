Master Teacher: Watch Flight Instructor Land Plane In The Middle Of The Highway After Engine Failure

He Landed The Aircraft With Sensei-Like Precision

If you’re a driver and recall the days when someone was teaching you how to drive, you might remember how nerve-racking it was.

But pulling over to the side of the road for a break is nothing compared to landing a plane in the middle of a California highway.

According to NBC7 San Diego, a single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing last Friday due to an engine failure mid-flight. The aircraft was piloted by a 36-year-old flight student and a 25-year-old instructor. When the engine started having problems, the student handed over the reigns to the instructor, and they landed the plane right in the middle of Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

No cars were hit and no one was injured.

“For them to make that landing and have nobody else involved in it, I’d say that’s a miracle,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

Boss.

A couple managed to capture the amazing landing stunt on video, which you can check out here.