The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 189 “Little Spoon”, Recaps Pusha T Interview Responding To Drake [Video]

The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 189 “Little Spoon”

The Joe Budden Podcast is back off their big interview with Pusha T that left us with more questions than answers. This week the guys carry on their usual shenanigans in addition to recapping their talk with Drake’s latest foe. They also discuss the BET Hip-Hop Awards lackluster cyphers.

Who would you want to see in future cyphers?