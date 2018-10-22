Regina Hall Talks About Her Character Forgiving Husband For Cheating

In case you’ve missed our previous coverage, we want to be sure you’re planning to go see “The Hate U Give,” not just because the film is an excellent adaptation of Angie Thomas’ YA bestseller, or because the film takes us all inside what happens before during an after a police officer shoots an unarmed black man but also because the film truly explores the complex workings of so many families, black and otherwise. BOSSIP recently spoke with ‘The Hate U Give’s’ author Angie Thomas, director George Tillman Jr., actor Algee Smith and actress Regina Hall, who specifically helped us unpack her character Lisa Carter’s role in helping her husband Maverick Carter overcome his difficult past.

Maverick is a former drug dealer and gang member who wasn’t always faithful to Lisa and fathered a son, Seven with another woman. Lisa treats Seven the same as she does her two children with Maverick and after his release from prison the family provides a very stable environment for their children. They have a loving relationship, they are protective of their children and as the film progresses it’s clear that while Maverick has a heavy hand in Starr navigating the difficult situation she finds herself in, Lisa’s strength is also essential to the whole family’s survival.

