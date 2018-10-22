SMFH: Rae Carruth Released After Nearly 19 Years For Pregnant Girlfriend Murder Plot

Rae Carruth Released

A monster is free. Rae Carruth was released from jail today, October 22, after serving nearly 19 years behind bars. The disgraced former Carolina Panther was released from a correctional institution about 190 miles east of Charlotte.

19 years ago Carruth went to jail for plotting the murder his 7-month-old pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams who was shot by a hitman hired by Carruth. Adams didn’t immediately succumb to her injuries and managed to implicate Carruth in a chilling 911 call. She died four weeks later.

The couple’s son was delivered via an emergency Caesarean section and lived. The son, Chancellor Lee Adams, currently lives with his maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams, in Charlotte.

Carruth originally said he wanted to establish a relationship with Chancellor and fight for custody, but recently told The Charlotte Observer that “leaving him alone is in everyone’s best interest.”

SMH.