Birthday Twins: A Look At How Amber Rose AND Kim Kardashian’s Looks Have Changed Over The Years

Amber Rose And Kim Kardashian’s Journey To 35 Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian are forever linked. Sure, they both dated (and Kim married) Kanye West. They fought and made up and fought and made up throughout all these years. You know how else everyone else is intertwined? They have the same birthday. That’s right. They just turned 35 and it’s time to look back at their lives in the years since Amber Rose hopped on the scene. Take a look at their looks and lives have changed since they were in their 20s.

Let’s start with 2009, the year Amber Rose popped on the scene as a slimmy trimmy new Kanye bae. They were madly in love and nothing could go wrong.

In 2009, Kim broke up with longtime bae Reggie Bush. See where we’re going here?

In 2010, Amber Rose and Kanye West broke up for good. She mentioned the depression that came from the breakup and how ugly it got.

That same year Kim started dating Kris Humphries…and…

The next year, 2011, Amber Rose started dating Wiz Khalifa and seemed to be in bliss

In 2011, Kim got MARRIED to Kris Humphries AND divorced him 72 days later. Wow.

Amber Rose got engaged to Wiz Khalifa in 2012 and got pregnant later that year. She also, um, tried to make music. It didn’t go well.

As for Kim, SHE started dating Kanye in 2012

In 2013 Amber Rose became a mom! Whoop whoop!

Kim had a big 2013, too. She got pregnant and engaged to Kanye!

Amber’s 2014 was hectic as well. People tried to shame her for her post-baby body and she also filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa in September.

In 2014, Kim was a mom and a wife but she also “broke the internet” with her wild magazine cover.

2015 saw Amber Rose’s first Slut Walk…she also went all the way in on Khloe Kardashian in an interview.

She tried to diffuse the drama with Amber Rose and Kanye West and the two even posed together to calm everything down.

In 2016 Amber Rose was full of controversy, having her second Slut Walk with was bigger and badder than before. She had a TV show and was at the forefront of debates of women’s bodies, including people going in on if she did or didn’t photoshop.

Kim Kardashian had a tragedy in 2016. She was held at gunpoint in Paris. She laid low for a while after that.

Amber Rose made an interesting relationship choice in 2017, dating 21 Savage and having him sprung on her like crazy.

Kim Kardashian reemerged in 2017 after the Paris robbery, putting her body on blast again, making more babies and putting up with Kanye’s BS.

Amber Rose is 35 now with a man who looks just like her and another successful Slut Walk.