Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Talk About Their Unique Union And Reveal She Dated “Carlton” FIRST! [VIDEO]

Will And Jada Talk About Being The Real Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Well the moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. The new episode of “Red Table Talk” is live on Facebook Watch and boy does this episode – The Real Mr. & Mrs. Smith Part 1 — cover a lot of ground. First things first, Will Smith is making his first appearance at the Red Table and things get real spicy almost immediately because just the story about how they first met will blow you away. Will and Jada first met when she auditioned for “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” and was told that she was too short for the role. Will felt the instant chemistry and enlisted Alfonso Ribeiro to introduce him outside of the show because he knew Jada and they’d even gone on a date! Crazy right? Well it gets even crazier because the day that Will and Alfonso went to the “A Different World” set to meet Jada, Will ended up meeting his first wife Sheree Zampino instead! But we don’t want to spill too much. Watch the full episode so you can join the conversation.

What shocked you most about the first part of Will’s “Red Table Talk” episode? The stuff about their meeting? Or the fact that they had a curse free marriage for 20 years?

