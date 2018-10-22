Fabolous Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting & Threatening “Wife” Emily B – Plea Deal Already In Play (Exclusive)

Rapper Offered Plea Deal For Allegedly Abusing Reality Starlet Emily B

Fabolous has denied charges that he beat up and threatened reality TV gal pal Emily B – and prosecutors said they’re ready to make a deal with the star.

The “Throw It In The Bag” rapper pled not guilty Monday to four felony charges stemming from two separate incidents where prosecutors said he abused and threatened his gal pal.

The Brooklyn rapper appeared in Bergen County Superior Court Monday with his lawyer to officially respond to the case, which could put him behind bars for more than 20 years if he’s convicted on all charges.

Fabulous didn’t speak during the three-minute hearing, and his lawyer Brian Neary entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf. Neary said a prosecutor has reached out to him on a possible plea agreement that means the case will never go to trial.

Neary said prosecutors offered a deal where Fab would plea to one count of felony brandishing and threatening a domestic violence victim with scissors, but wouldn’t get any jail time.

Prosecutors accused Fab, whose real name is John Jackson, of punching Emily’s teeth out during an ugly argument back in March, according to his indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP. A few weeks later, the county’s top cops said he threatened to shoot Emily and her father and also brandished a pair of scissors at them, again threatening to harm them.

The news comes after Fab and Emily reportedly married in a simple ceremony New Jersey last week, according to a report from the Hip Hop Enquirer.

It’s not clear what type of punishment Fab would get if he took the deal. The judge said he’s not eligible for Pre Trial Intervention, which would likely consist of at least six months of domestic violence prevention classes.

Neary asked for more time to go over the deal with Fab, and the men are supposed to appear back in court in December.