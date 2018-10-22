Devon Golder Teams Up With Wyclef Jean For “I Talk To God” Visuals [VIDEO]

Wyclef Jean Protégé Devon Golder Enlists Former Fugee On “I Talk To God”

Here’s a new music video from artist/producer/songwriter Devon Golder that will really touch your soul..

Devon Golder has co-written or produced songs for Missy Elliott, Shakira, Lil Kim, Cassidy, Lyfe Jennings, Danity Kane, and even Paul Simon, but perhaps his biggest hit so far is the 2007 Top Ten smash, “Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill),” by Wyclef Jean, Akon, Lil Wayne and Nia.

Most of Golder’s work materialized through his long musical association with Wyclef Jean, so it should come as little surprise that Golder teams up with Jean on his new music video, “I Talk to God” (Ear Candi Music Group/Tyscot).

According to his press release, the song was born when co-writer Kris Kelly, was playing Golder a guitar loop and on the spot, Golder began writing the lyrics, word for word.

“I’d sat on the song for a while,” he confesses. “I just came to the point that after making all of the secular music and living that city life, everything in my life seemed to be falling apart. I said to myself, who am I to write a spiritual song? I’ve smoked weed, I’ve been in the club. I can’t make this kind of song. Then, I started to think, `why can’t I do it?’ Everybody has flaws. Nobody’s perfect. We’ve got a world full of everything, why can’t I talk to God through my music because my life doesn’t line up with yours?”

Golder was on tour with Jean earlier this year and shared the song with him just to get his critique. At the time, a member of Jean’s family was dying of cancer and Golder says that, “Clef said the song spoke to him.” It touched him enough that he raps on and appears in the music video that was shot by PhillyFlyBoy (T.I., Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti).

Now, “I Talk to God,” will be released through Ear Candi Music Group/Tyscot Records at a time when the world is uneasy, and millennials are seeking spiritual answers outside of organized religion. “I think it’s a great time for the song,” Golder says. “You don’t have to go to a building to talk to God about your issues. You can talk to him anywhere, at any time.”

The Indianapolis native is the son of a preaching man. As a pre-teen, he got his start performing in the Christian rap group, Kinnocetion. Later he fronted the R&B boy band, Dezire, before joining the Holy Hip Hop group, The Righteous Riders. A chance encounter with Wyclef Jean’s R&B trio, Day26, on an airplane ride, led to Golder and his then-writing partner, Logic, meeting Jean circa 2007. Jean added them to his production team and they started churning out an assortment of R&B tracks, including their biggest collaboration yet, “Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill).” After he and his writing partner stopped collaborating, Golder laid low for a while. In 2015, he stepped back into the spotlight as a solo act and released the catchy track, “Ride wit Me” and a sensual companion video. It didn’t take off nationally, but it received strong R&B airplay in Midwestern cities such as Milwaukee, St. Louis and Toledo.