Trouble, Man: T.I.’s Melania Trump Lookalike Gets Death Threat, Hitman Paid To Track Her And Kill Her

T.I.’s Melania Trump Lookalike Calls Police After Death Threat

Looks like T.I.’s lil’ porn-y promo stunt is putting the object of his revenge affection in the line of fire.

According to TMZ, the Melania Trump lookalike who appeared in T.I.’s oval office seduction, Melanie Marden (how crazy is THAT for the government name of a Melania Trump doppelganger?), has contacted the local police in fear for her life.

Melanie says that she received a text to her personal cell phone from someone who has allegedly hired a hitman to murder her. Marden went to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to file a report, after the text said that a tracking device would be placed on her car and recording devices put in her home.

Melanie says she’s doesn’t regret accepting the role and that she’s largely dismissed the daily death threats she’s gotten via social media. She says she took this threat more seriously because of the nature of the text in addition to the fact that the unknown person had her personal contact info.

Damn, hope Tip is at least giving her some type of support in dealing with all this.

