Remember Her? Former ANTM Stunner Bianca Golden Is Now A Compassionate Teacher-Bae

We Love It: Bianca Golden Transitions Into A Teaching Career

We love a beautiful, warmhearted teacher bae and we’re happy to see this former top model transition into a career in educating kiddies!

Remember Bianca Golden? She appeared on cycle 9 of Tyra Banks’ hit reality contest. The model made headlines a decade ago for having a shady (maybe race-related) altercation with irrelevant actress Nikki Blonsky. The whole ordeal brought Bianca to tears on Tyra’s talk show. Welp, since then Biance has been putting herself and her education first. And now some lucky children are able to call her Ms. Golden…

Not only has Bianca has been minding her P’s & Q’s, but she’s inspiring followers with her career change. Bianca says, “my entire life can be described in one sentence: It didn’t go as planned, and that’s ok.” While representing for her alma mater Lincoln University, Bianca uses empowering messages on social media that evoke pride in being Black and educated.

“YOUNG BLACK EDUCATOR . A melanated person that empowers Or liberates; also known as a counselor, advocate, parent, liaison, supporter, coach and mentor.”

Super dope! Hit the flip to see more of Bianca, and what she has to share about her dope new teaching career.