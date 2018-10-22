The Breakfast Club: Angela Rye Tells You What You Need To Know About Mid-Term Election And More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Angela Rye Talks Midterm Election On The Breakfast Club
Our political analyst bae Angela Rye is back at The Breakfast Club to share her knowledge with the masses about the upcoming midterm election.
She also talks Kanye West and Donald Trump’s lastest oval office catastrophe.
You better have your a$$ at the polls on November 6! NO EXCUSES!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.