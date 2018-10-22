Mind Ya Damn Business: Niecy Nash Directs White Folks To NYTimes Satire Hotline 1-844-WYT-FEAR [Video]

Niecy Nash Stars In 1-844-WYT-FEAR Hotline Satire Commercial

White people are wasting NO time calling the fuzz on us melanated Kings and Queens these days. 11 times out of 12 when the call 12 on us, we just be minding our own damn business.

Well, Niecy Nash and the folks at the New York Times Opinion decided that its time to do something about it and now, we have hon-…white people hotline: 1-844-WYT-FEAR.

Watch the video below to familiarize yourself with the system and how to use it. For our Black and brown readers, please spread knowledge of this service to the white people in your life, it could help save a brotha or sista from harassment or worse…

Niecy Nash is the greatest.