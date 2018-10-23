Barely Seasoned: Spice’s New “Bleached” White Skin Has The Internet In Shambles But Here’s The REAL Reason Behind It

Spice Reveals Lighter Skin

You may know Spice for her his music career or her life full of drama on Love & Hip-Hop but now you’re going to know her as a musician who is now 40,948 shades lighter than she used to be. The new-look Spice has gotten a ton of attention from people calling her out for self-hate. She appears to be just another in a long list of celebrities who bleach their skin for approval.

But, wait, there’s more.

Spice isn’t just doing this for aesthetic purposes. There’s a deeper meaning. Spice released a song calling out colorism and seems to be making a point that the only way to achieve success is to make her skin lighter. There’s no indication that this is permanent beyond the release of the single and to make social commentary.

Spice didn’t bleach.

It’s makeup to bring awareness to her song “Black Hypocrisy”… and it worked. — Yardie B (@ShenaeCurry) October 22, 2018

Some were keen on the deeper meaning and others just had jokes for it all. All in all, Spice is getting the attention she wants out of this, it’s just unclear if she’s getting the attention she actually wants.

Take a look at the reactions…