LHHH: Teairra Admitting To Being D***matized And Akbar vs. Roccstar’s Roasting Session Had EVERYONE Getting Dragged

Teairra Continues Her Downward Spiral

This can’t be life. After a few weeks of feeling bad for Teairra and her having her sex tape leak online, the internet has finally done a total 180 and turned on her. Why? Well, for one she’s decided to stay with Akbar, his alleged harem of sister wives and his alleged photo-leaking policies. Why? Well, according to her, it’s because of how good the D is. SMH.

Teairra’s buddy Roccstar tried to get to the bottom of it all and snap some sense into her, but that didn’t work. He tried to confront Akbar himself and they got pulled away by security. So they decided to…*checks notes*…roast each other’s shoes? Yes, they went from fighting to clowning each other’s appearance. What the hell.

It was a cluster*** of a show and Twitter was here to drag everyone. Peep the comedy…