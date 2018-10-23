Swizz Beats, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, And More Join Ebro Darden For Beats 1/Apple Music’s New NYC Studio Launch [Photos]

Beats 1/Apple Music Studio Launch In NYC

Apple Music’s free livestream Beats 1 celebrated the launch of its brand new studios in Union Square in NYC last week.

Beats 1’s global On-Air talent came together for a special Live broadcast, joined by Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Joyner Lucas, Diana Gordon, Abir, Teyana Taylor, Nina Sky, and many more. If you missed it, you can listen On Demand with an Apple Music subscription at apple.co/B1_Ebro. Ebro Darden seemed particularly excited about the new location launch:

“We have three amazing locations now in LA, London, and now New York City. I want this space to represent the sound and energy of New York, and how multicultural this city is.”

Peep more pics from the launch event below!

Photos courtesy of Beats 1/Apple Music