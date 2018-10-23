Welp, This Is Awkward: Check Out Ariana Grande’s Possible Next Single, “Pete Davidson” [Video]

Look, we don’t know whose bright idea it was to upload the audio to this particular track to Ariana Grande’s official YouTube account just days after she announced her broken engagement to the SNL comedian…but it REEKS of messiness. Maybe her team just wanted to strike while the iron was recently unplugged?

Either way, check out Ariana’s ode to her latest relationship. Sheesh, this song is only two months old and its lyrics have already aged so poorly…

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/YouTube