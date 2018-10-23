Will Smith Shares HIS Side Of Filming “Red Table Talks” And Jada Breaking Him Down [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
As you’ve likely peeped by now, Will Smith finally broke down and joined his wife Jada (alongside his daughter and mother-in-law) for an episode of Red Table Talks, and got deep into the inner workings of his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Here’s how it went from his own perspective…
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/YouTube
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.