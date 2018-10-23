Prayers Up: Reality Star Shay Johnson Hospitalized For Serious Health Issues

Shay Johnson Reveals She’s In A Health Crisis

“Love and Hip Hop Miami” fans, it’s time to send all of your love and well wishes Shay Johnson’s way. Over the weekend, reality veteran Shay revealed on Instagram that she was in the hospital. Shay wasn’t specific about the health issue she is facing, but it seems severe based on the video she posted tup. Shay appeared to shed a few tears while speaking to a doctor in the IG clip.

Since the video was uploaded, Shay gave concerned fans updates on her health via her Instagram stories. She did reveal that she had to get a blood transfusion, also sharing photos of her family that flew in to support her. Although Shay wasn’t seen much last season on LHHMIA, at least on her costars came through to support her during her health crisis. Amara La Negra sent flowers to Shay and prayers on social media.

Get well soon!