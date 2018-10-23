Bossip exclusive…

Karlie Redd & Mo Fayne’s First Joint Interview

As Karlie Redd prepares to walk down the aisle, she gave Bossip exclusive details about her engagement with her fiance by her side. As previously reported Karlie’s “secret” boo, Maurice “Mo” Fayne, popped the question in July with a 9-carat ring at her single release party. He also allegedly bought her a Maserati as a second present.

Since then, Mo and Karlie have been pretty much quietly coupled up—until now.

We caught up with the couple in Atlanta to find out more about their coupledom. According to Karlie, they initially met through her ex Yung Joc whose manager introduced them. Not only that, her college-aged daughter chose the $150,000 engagement ring Mo proposed with.

Mo also responded to our exclusive story about him Cash Apping a Charlotte-based stripper Candi Chanel. As previously reported Karlie hit the ceiling when she saw that her man sent the girl $500, but according to Mo, it was strictly platonic.

The trucking company owner/real estate investor told Bossip that he sent the woman money for a funeral.

“It was an old friend that I hadn’t seen in years,” said Mo. “She was dealing with something tragic, there was a young kid that died, I think he was like 17 years old. So they was trying to raise money for the kid’s funeral.”

Sounds like Mo’s a standup guy.