Red Table Tales? Alfonso Ribeiro Denies Jada Pinkett Smith’s Claim They Went On A “Date”

Alfonso Ribeiro Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith Claims They Went On Date

Yesterday’s Red Table Talk addressing the humble (and messy) beginnings of Will & Jada’s famous relationship traveled around the internet faster than lightning. The couple addressed everything from rumors of Will cheating in his first marriage with Jada to how their relationship almost never happened. One of the bombs Jada dropped was that she went on a date with Will’s co-star “Carlton” first.

Jada said, “I actually think I dated Alfonso, we went on one date”. Will agreed, saying he thought Alfonso Ribeiro took Jada on a motorcycle. But, is this true??? Alfonso says it isn’t…

Sorry Jada. Your memory is a little off. We went to lunch with your family when we both guest starred on A Different World the year before you became a regular.

Sorry Jada. Your memory is a little off. We went to lunch with your family when we both guest starred on A Different World the year before you became a regular. — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) October 22, 2018

So, they never had a date, just dinner with family according to married father Alfonso Ribeiro. Jada was a good sport, responding to Alfonso Ribeiro’s tweet with “my fault Alf… I thought it was a date.”

my fault Alf… I thought it was a date 😆❤️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 22, 2018

Hilarious, who do you believe? Did you catch the first part of Will and Jada’s relationship Red Table Talk? Here it is, ICYMI: