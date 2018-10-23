Sarah Silverman Said She Let Louis C.K. Masturbate In Front Of Her & Faces Backlash
A Woman Who Accused C.K. Of Misconduct Speaks Out
Sarah Silverman is definitely a comedian who’s approach to a routine can cause major controversy. Recently, Silverman found herself in a messy situation once again, but this time, it wasn’t because of onstage antics.
In a talk with Howard Stern on Monday, Silverman addressed the sexual misconduct allegation against her fellow comedian and friend Louis C.K., according to HuffPost.
Various women came out saying Louis masturbated in front of them or while on the phone with them without their consent or without warning.
Sarah said she had a similar experience, but hers was consensual:
“I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘Fuck yeah, I want to see that!’” she said. “It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them. He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes, I would say, ‘Fucking no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”
One of the women who accused Louis of misconduct was not happy with the way Silverman compared herself to victims. Rebecca Corry, a comedian who said Louis asked if he could masturbate in front of her while filming a TV pilot in 2005, responded to Silverman.
She tweeted out, “To be real clear, CK had ‘nothing to offer me’ as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”
Silverman acknowledged the error of her ways and tweeted out an apology to Corry.
“You’re right — You were equals and he fu**ed with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend,” Silverman wrote.
Corry accepted Silverman’s apology writing, “I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this shit.”
Louis apologized to Corry back in 2017 with a letter confessing his sexual misconduct. Now, the 51-year-old comedian has returned to performing publically with mixed responses.
