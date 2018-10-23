Get Well: Wrestler Roman Reigns Relinquishes WWE Universal Championship To Fight Leukemia

Roman Reigns Reveals Leukemia Battle

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns is sharing some sad news. The WWE personality has announced that he is stepping away from the ring due to an ongoing fight against leukemia. Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, has been living with cancer for 11 years and it’s sadly returned.

He said he would relinquish his claim to the WWE’s Universal Championship as he focuses on battling leukemia.

“When I was 22 years old, I was diagnosed with this,” said Reigns. “And very quickly I was able to put it in remission. But I’m not going to lie, that was the hardest time in my life. I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have any money, I didn’t have a home and I had a baby on the way.”

He also denied that he’s retiring.

“I want to make one thing clear — by no means is this a retirement speech. I will beat this and I will be back, so you will see me very very soon.”

Roman’s WWE family has since expressed their support for him.

We wish him nothing but the best and Godspeed during his cancer battle, he’s got this.