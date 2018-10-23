Pure Comedy: Iman Shumpert Rates NBA Bars From Lil Wayne, Drake, And Nicki Minaj [Video]

Iman Shumpert Gives His Unfiltered Opinion On NBA Bars

Sacramento Kings forward Iman Shumpert knows a thing or two about basketball, but he also knows his fair share about the world of rapping–so he stopped by BET to share his expertise about both.

Shump stars in the brand new NBA edition of Meet The Bars, where he rates the basketball bars of different greats including Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and even Kobe Bryant.

Check out the episode below to find out what Iman thinks of the worlds of rapping and balling when they intertwine.