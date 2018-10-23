Mayor Money: Here’s Why Kanye West Donated $73K to Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia

Kanye Shows Support By Donating To Chicago Mayorial Campaign

Last week, following what fans thought would be Chance the Rapper possibly running for mayor himself, he actually ended up endorsing Amara Enyia in the 2019 Chicago mayoral election.

Chance is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the city, along with being an extremely vocal contributor to politics and constantly giving back to the city that raised him–but now, Enyia’s campaign is getting even more help from another big name in music.

It was announced early this week that Kanye West–who has been publicly doing his best to return to his Chicago roots these past couple of weeks–donated $73,540 to the Amara Enyia campaign.

A lot of people were scratching their heads following the donation going public, wondering why Ye donated such a specific number–but there’s actually a really good reason. After the Illinois State Board of Elections fined Enyia for “failing to properly file quarterly finance reports in connection with her 2015 campaign for mayor,” Kanye stepped in to offer a helping hand. Enyia never closed her campaign account following her withdrawal from the 2015 mayoral race, prompting the fines but now, Yeezy’s contribution covers everything.

Though Kanye has been very active when it comes to politics recently, a lot of fans were happy to see his endorsement of Amara as a change of pace for him following his pro-Trump stint.

“I want to work with somebody who is about change, somebody who is about our community, somebody who is about equity, somebody who is about fairness,” Chance said about Enyia when he first endorsed her during a press conference last week. “And the one person in my research of this wide-open race that’s views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”