Just Come Out And Say It: Donald Trump Touts Himself A Proud “Nationalist”, But He’s Leaving One Part Out [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Donald Trump Calls Himself “A Nationalist” At Houston Rally

Donald Trump appeared in Houston, Texas last night to a rally for Ted Cruz as he battles against beloved Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in a hotly contested senate race.

During his rambling speech, Trump took time to define himself as a “nationalist”, a WHITE “nationalist”. Dog whistle much?

Please, for the love of God, go VOTE on NOVEMBER 6! We’ve GOT to get these people out of office.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1676023/just-come-out-and-say-it-donald-trump-touts-himself-a-proud-nationalist-but-hes-leaving-one-part-out-video-43081/
Categories: Bolitics, News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.