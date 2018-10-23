Just Come Out And Say It: Donald Trump Touts Himself A Proud “Nationalist”, But He’s Leaving One Part Out [Video]

Donald Trump Calls Himself “A Nationalist” At Houston Rally

Donald Trump appeared in Houston, Texas last night to a rally for Ted Cruz as he battles against beloved Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in a hotly contested senate race.

During his rambling speech, Trump took time to define himself as a “nationalist”, a WHITE “nationalist”. Dog whistle much?

Please, for the love of God, go VOTE on NOVEMBER 6! We’ve GOT to get these people out of office.