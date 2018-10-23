Just Come Out And Say It: Donald Trump Touts Himself A Proud “Nationalist”, But He’s Leaving One Part Out [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Donald Trump Calls Himself “A Nationalist” At Houston Rally
Donald Trump appeared in Houston, Texas last night to a rally for Ted Cruz as he battles against beloved Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in a hotly contested senate race.
During his rambling speech, Trump took time to define himself as a “nationalist”, a WHITE “nationalist”. Dog whistle much?
Please, for the love of God, go VOTE on NOVEMBER 6! We’ve GOT to get these people out of office.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.