Pure Comedy: DC Youngfly, Karlous Miller And Chico Bean Talk Wild’n Out And ROAST The Breakfast Club [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
DC Youngfly, Karlous Miller And Chico Bean On The Breakfast Club
The gentlemen from The 85 South Show and Wild’n Out sat down on the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk about their career through comedy and how they’ve managed to turn that into success on Wild’n Out.
While all that is cool, we highly suggest you watch the whole thing to see the ROAST at the end.
LMFAOOOOO!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.