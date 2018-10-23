So Nasty & So Rude: NeNe Leakes Wasn’t Invited To Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower
NeNe Leakes Wasn’t Invited To Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower
If you’re wondering why NeNe Leakes was the only O.G. housewife not at Kenya Moore’s baby shower, then wonder no more. As previously reported Kenya had a fairytale themed celebration that brought out housewives, “Married to Medicine” stars and of course her husband Marc Daly.
#mythrone words cannot express the joy and happiness I feel in my heart. So overwhelming to have a room of people who came to celebrate the impending life of #babydaly These are my riders and I love you all so much More photos to come. #fairytale #happyending #royalbabyshower #heirtothethrone #family #love #kenyamoore Photo credit @teesandquotes
Noticeably absent however was NeNe who seemingly played nice with Kenya on social media and blasted Bravo for not making her a full-time housewife this season.
“So happy for her! Bravo should have made her a housewife this season!” wrote NeNe in the Instagram comments section. “She really really deserves it! Congrats girl! I know you bringing a life into the world and I’m trying to save a life.”
“She should be a housewife! Bravo is crazy. They r soooo beautiful! So so happy for her and Marc.”
Her comments might’ve been dripping in shade, however, because NeNe’s confirming that she wasn’t even invited to the party. NeNe told a fan on Twitter today that she didn’t get an invite, but she’s still willing to buy baby Daly a gift.
Ooop!
A few weeks ago NeNe told Bossip on WE tv that while she doesn’t necessarily miss Kenya, she was certain that she’d be invited to her baby shower.
“I can’t say that I do [miss her],” said NeNe. “I probably will get an invite, we don’t have any beef. If I don’t that just saves me from buying a gift honey, I can do something else with my bread.”
So much for that…
Are you surprised that Kenya snubbed NeNe from her baby shower???
See more of NeNe’s comments on the flip.
NeNe’s been answering fan questions all morning including some about RHOA season 11.
NeNe also added that there’s no one missing from the cast who should be brought back.
Sorry Kenya!
NeNe also gave an update on her hubby Gregg’s cancer battle.
CANCER! I know many of you can relate and understand! This word will never be easy to hear for me! It changed my life in so many ways. You change as a person — from the way you think to the way you eat! My marriage changed tremendously! The way i look at people around me and my approach for my family future. With all this change happening, I’ve felt lost and alone not to mention the roller coaster of feelings my hubby Gregg has had! He’s Definitely felt isolated from the rest of the world, mad, sad, depressed and left with asking why me! BUT GOD….
