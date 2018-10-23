So Nasty & So Rude: NeNe Leakes Wasn’t Invited To Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower

Mystery solved…

NeNe Leakes Wasn’t Invited To Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower

If you’re wondering why NeNe Leakes was the only O.G. housewife not at Kenya Moore’s baby shower, then wonder no more. As previously reported Kenya had a fairytale themed celebration that brought out housewives, “Married to Medicine” stars and of course her husband Marc Daly.

Noticeably absent however was NeNe who seemingly played nice with Kenya on social media and blasted Bravo for not making her a full-time housewife this season.

“So happy for her! Bravo should have made her a housewife this season!” wrote NeNe in the Instagram comments section. “She really really deserves it! Congrats girl! I know you bringing a life into the world and I’m trying to save a life.” […]

“She should be a housewife! Bravo is crazy. They r soooo beautiful! So so happy for her and Marc.”

Her comments might’ve been dripping in shade, however, because NeNe’s confirming that she wasn’t even invited to the party. NeNe told a fan on Twitter today that she didn’t get an invite, but she’s still willing to buy baby Daly a gift.

RT @PorozaVuyo: @NeNeLeakes Hello Nene, my name is Vuyokazi, did you attend Kenya's baby shower and did you buy a gift, if yes, what was the gift? Thanks for letting me ask👉🏾No i wasn’t invited! I didn’t get a gift but I’m oppose to giving 1. I luv babies & i luv shopping — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 23, 2018

Ooop!

A few weeks ago NeNe told Bossip on WE tv that while she doesn’t necessarily miss Kenya, she was certain that she’d be invited to her baby shower.

“I can’t say that I do [miss her],” said NeNe. “I probably will get an invite, we don’t have any beef. If I don’t that just saves me from buying a gift honey, I can do something else with my bread.”

So much for that…

Are you surprised that Kenya snubbed NeNe from her baby shower???

