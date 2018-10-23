These Tantalizing Tenders Dripped Talenti Deliciousness At Tennessee State’s Homecoming

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

View this post on Instagram

Location: In your search bar 📍 #tsuhomecoming2k18

A post shared by D.J. (@sincerely_dj) on

Baddest Tennessee State Homecoming Baes

If you didn’t know, Tennessee State University proudly hosts one of the littest Homecomings on Earth that attracts seas of outsiders, accomplished alumni and tantalizing tenders in fly ‘fits to Nashville for an unforgettable weekend of Instagram-worthy shenanigans.

View this post on Instagram

Ima look over these 👯‍♀️ like terms & conditions 😘

A post shared by Cayley phillips (@everykissbeginswithcay_) on

Hit the flip to bask in the Tennessee State Homecoming deliciousness.

View this post on Instagram

Location: In your search bar 📍 #tsuhomecoming2k18

A post shared by D.J. (@sincerely_dj) on

View this post on Instagram

Ima look over these 👯‍♀️ like terms & conditions 😘

A post shared by Cayley phillips (@everykissbeginswithcay_) on

TSU’s cheerleaders are baaaaaad

View this post on Instagram

We Won Our First Game 💙❤️

A post shared by Cayley phillips (@everykissbeginswithcay_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    homecoming. #tsuhomecoming2k18 #tsuhomecoming

    A post shared by DESSY. (@desxy_) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.