SMH: Southwest Passenger Accused Of Groping Woman Says He Did So Because “The President Says It’s OK”

Florida Man Explains Groping Fellow Passenger By Citing Donald Trump

Well…. this was bound to happen sooner or later…..

A man from Florida who was accused of groping a woman during a Southwest flight from cited Donald Trump in his defense, allegedly telling authorities “the President of the United States says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts.”

49-year-old Bruce Alexander was arrested and charged with abusive sexual contact for “touching a passenger’s breast without their permission” when his plane touched down at Albuquerque International Sunspot on Sunday.

A female passenger, who was seated behind Alexander, said she fell asleep about 15 minutes after takeoff but woke up when she “felt movement on the right side of her sweater.” She initially brushed it off as a mistake, but he persisted.

He touched her “no less than three times,” she explained to officers, recalling that each time she saw “a hand that had thick fingers, were hairy and dirty fingernails.” Witnesses aboard the flight did not see Alexander touch the unidentified passenger, but they did hear her order him to stop, according to the complaint filed on Monday.

The female passenger recalled the incident to a flight attendant onboard, who moved her to a different seat. The suspect was detained by officers when the plane landed.

Once the man was inside the police vehicle, he told authorities that the President does not have a problem with grabbing women. Of course, his remarks are calling on Trump’s comments on the notorious Access Hollywood Tape, which resurfaced amid his 2016 election.

When Alexander was questioned about the incident, he told police he did not recall touching a woman–only boarding the plane, ordering a soda, and later returning the empty cup to a flight attendant. According to the story he told authorities, he slept for most of the New Mexico-bound flight.

He remains in federal custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing — both slated for Tuesday, according to a news release form the U.S. attorneys office in New Mexico. He is facing a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a fine up to $250,000.

Donald Trump sure is doing wonders for our nation, eh?