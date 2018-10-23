FamilyHustle: Tip Insidiously Interprets His Belligerent Backstage Booty Grab To Tiny — And Fans Are Fed TF Up!

Friends And Family Hustle: Fans React To T.I. “Addressing” Cheating On Tiny

Last night “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” premiered on VH1, and although there were lots of positive highlights from ‘framily’ — LeToya Luckett’s cute relationship with Tommicus — the Harris’ jumped right into the messy “booty grab” scandal that had them both making headlines. Remember when married AF Tip was caught on video grabbing that actress’ booty at a concert? They actually addressed it on the show!

T.I.’s reaction to everything was seemingly jovial. Fans really found him disrespectful in the scene, although he and Tiny are separated he reacted as if she was on “embarrassed” and not betrayed…

.@TIP & @TinyMajorMama KNOW how to make the good times roll even when they're fighting 🤣 Don't miss the Harris family on an ALL NEW #FamilyHustle TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/vRjE5ooKt4 — VH1 (@VH1) October 22, 2018

Twitter exploded with reactions to the scene, calling Tip manipulative in the situation. What do YOU think of this conversation between Tip and Tiny? Hit the flip to see what folks are saying about them!