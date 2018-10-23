Here’s What Nipsey Hussle Was REALLY Thinking When Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo Started Scrapping

Nipsey Hussle Says He “Would Never Jump” Into An NBA Fight

Nipsey Hussle was sitting courtside when Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul got into it at a Lakers v Rockets game this weekend—but contrary to what most thought, the Victory Lap rapper says he was not about to jump in.

Cameras were focused on Rondo and Paul, who traded blows and spit on the court this past Saturday, but Lauren London’s zaddy could also be seen poised and ready-to-go in the background.

But according to Nipsey, it wasn’t even like that. He told TMZ:

“Nah, definitely not. I was really just reacting to the little scuffle. It looked like that might spill over to where we was sitting, so I was just jumping up making sure it wasn’t, you na mean, gon’ fall over towards me. But I got love for a lot of the players on the Rockets, as well as the Lakers….you know I’m a L.A. rep.”

When the photog pressed the issue, asking Nipsey if he was thinking about defending his friends Harden and Paul, he responded:

“I would never jump in no NBA fight. Hell nah!” Later adding, “These dudes get fined and this their career, I don’t play like that.”

The league said in a statement that Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul have all been suspended. From ESPN:

“Ingram has been suspended for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden,” the league said in a statement. “Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.”

Ingram will have to sit out four games, while Rondo will sit out on three and Paul, two. Rondo reportedly got one more game than CP because he “threw the first punch.” Watch Nipsey speak on that issue up top, before insisting he doesn’t know what street cred is. OK, Nipsey.