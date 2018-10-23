Bosomy BeyBey Brings Her Bountiful Bewbyliciousness To Biz Suits In Bold Braless Broadcasts
Beyoncé Embraces Bra Free Blazer Look
Beyoncé has been keeping a pretty low profile since the end of the OTRII tour tour but last night she let it be known she’s still the QUEEN. The singer unleashed a collection of candid shots of herself sporting the braless blazer look that is one of Fall’s favorite trends right now.
See what we mean? Hit the flip for more of Bey in this beautiful suit.
Were you ready for the second slide though?
That last shot is definitely hubby Hov proud of himself for taking the perfect photo of his wife.
Bey also got really… creative with the poses on a second set of photos, also in a suit, but one with some very unusual bell style sleeves. This kinda screams Solange creative direction, doesn’t it?
Maybe she’s trying to entice LeBron to come over and play a game of pickup?
These poses are so unique. Here’s your opportunity to Caption THIS!
