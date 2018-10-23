Bosomy BeyBey Brings Her Bountiful Bewbyliciousness To Biz Suits In Bold Braless Broadcasts

Beyoncé Embraces Bra Free Blazer Look

Beyoncé has been keeping a pretty low profile since the end of the OTRII tour tour but last night she let it be known she’s still the QUEEN. The singer unleashed a collection of candid shots of herself sporting the braless blazer look that is one of Fall’s favorite trends right now.

See what we mean? Hit the flip for more of Bey in this beautiful suit.