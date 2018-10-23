Powerful: Spice Premieres “Black Hypocrisy” Video, Addressing Colorism & Low Self-Esteem [Video]

Spice – Black Hypocrisy

The video on the other end of Spice’s controversial skin-bleaching campaign is finally here. “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Spice is bringing the issue of colorism to the forefront of her new song and video for “Black Hypocrisy”. The reggae artist talks hearing that she would go further in her career if she were lighter from her own people.

Colorism is a huge issue, especially in the islands so this video was necessary! Also, very powerful. Press play and tell us what you think about it in the comments.